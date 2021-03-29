Picking up the pieces: Tri-Cities residents seek repairs after weekend storms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Monday, people across the Tri-Cities area took advantage of the good weather to clean up and assess the damage caused by weekend storms.

“It looks like my house has been shot up. The hail damaged the siding and the window is cracked. Basically, the front end has to be repaired and replaced,” said homeowner Phyllis Dewey.

Dewey said that while the storm did not last long, it caused damage like she’s never seen before to her Jonesborough home. Dewey called on Your Exterior Solutions (YES) Contracting Services to help with repairs.

Thomas Fields with YES said on Monday morning he had already received at least 100 calls about storm damage to homes. However, he warns homeowners that not all weather damage is visible.

“A lot of damage is not seen. This is obvious, but a lot of the time the damage is not seen. It’s very hard to see the damage in gutters, it’s very hard to see the damage on a shingle roof,” Fields said.

Fields also advises anyone in need of house repairs to get a licensed and insured contractor.

Skies look clear today, but for many that means they’re picking up after this weekend’s storms. What kind of damage are you seeing in your area?

📸PC: @AJackson_WJHL pic.twitter.com/yEtSWu6iCf — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) March 29, 2021

Kerrie Aistrop of Jonesborough will be paying for damage to her home, property and cars.

“The hail storm damaged pretty much everything that we own; our cars, our house, our siding, our roof, our decks. Anything that was outdoors for the time of the storm was pretty much destroyed,” Aistrop said.

James Gorman, manager of Automan Collision & Repair in Johnson City, says the damage is already ranging into the thousands.

“We’ve already seen five to six cars today, but I have over 20, maybe even to 30, scheduled for the rest of the week,” Gorman said, “Maybe from two to six thousand dollars is kind of like the average of what we’re seeing. But like I said, we’ve only seen five or six cars so far.”

Bad weather was not limited to the Tri-Cities. State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Julie Smith told WJHL as of Monday afternoon, State Farm received 490 homeowner claims and 260 auto claims from storm damage across the state.