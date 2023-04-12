BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music is back and registration is now open for the beginner and intermediate sessions.

At the camp, experts will give students instruction on acoustic instruments, teach about Appalachian music history and receive instruction on folk singing/dancing. Campers will also work on activities for the museum’s radio station, WBCM Radio Bristol. At the end of the week, students will put on a performance in the Performance Theater.

The session for beginners will be held from June 19 to June 23. Intermediate sessions will be held from June 26 to June 30. Beginner camp is designed for students 8 to 14 years old and the intermediate camp is designed for students 10 to 16 years old.

Pick Along Summer Camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

For more information and to register click here.