TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Saturday brought thunderstorms and strong winds to the Tri-Cities area, resulting in damage to homes, roadways and power outages.

News Channel 11 has compiled a gallery of viewer photos from around the area.

Photo: Mark Davis, Kingsport, TN

Photo: Mark Davis, Kingsport, TN

Photo: Mark Davis, Kingsport, TN

Photo: Mark Davis, Kingsport, TN

Photo: Kasey Marler, Jonesborough, TN

Photo: Kasey Marler, John Sevier Ave., Jonesborough

Photo: Ashley Taylor; Hampton

Video: Trampoline blown by wind; Nathan Raines, Gray, TN

Roof damage from wind; Savannah Wright, Boones Creek

Roof damage from wind; Savannah Wright, Boones Creek

Roof damage from wind; Savannah Wright, Boones Creek