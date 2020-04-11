PHOTOS: Viewer submissions for National Pet Day

Ziggy Boi

(WJHL) – Saturday, April 11, 2020, is National Pet Day. Here are some viewer-submitted photos of their fur-babies enjoying the day!

If you wish to submit photos of your little buddies, send it to pix@wjhl.com for the chance to be featured.

  • Bella
  • Dash
  • Dexter
  • DJ and Skippy
  • ‘Deo, Lilli and Sundance
  • Bruno Mars
  • Falco
  • Keen
  • Peanut
  • Paladin and Grace
  • Mopsey
  • Opie
  • Lexi
  • Nova
  • Daisy
  • Mr. Shadow
  • Ryver
  • Sugar & Kaine
  • Nova
  • Nikita and Valkyrie
  • Mr Biggs
  • Franklin
  • Cooper
  • Leo
  • Romee
  • Atticus
  • Cooper
  • Ziggy Boi
  • Target
  • Molly
  • Roo and Daisy
  • Rizzo
  • Sophie
  • Bruiser
  • Chance
  • Ginger
  • Moo

