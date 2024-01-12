JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Strong winds caused damage across the Tri-Cities region on Friday.
Photos sent by a viewer show a barn collapse in the South Central community of Washington County, Tenn.
The high winds also caused damage to the roof of Cherokee Elementary School in Johnson City. On Cherokee Road, a roof blew off a house and damaged a pickup truck and an RV.
One viewer captured video blowing an awning off a temporary building at South Greene Middle School.
Video: Wind blows awning off building at South Greene Middle
Damage and other weather-related photos and videos can be sent to pix@wjhl.com.
This story will be updated.