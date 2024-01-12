JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Strong winds caused damage across the Tri-Cities region on Friday.

Photos sent by a viewer show a barn collapse in the South Central community of Washington County, Tenn.

A roof blew off a house on Cherokee Road (Photo: WJHL)

A barn blew over in the South Central community of Washington County, Tenn. (Photo: Thomas Jennings)

Wind damage at Cherokee Elementary School in Johnson City. (Photo: WJHL)

Uprooted trees in Erwin (Photo: Allen Morefield)

Tree blown over near Cherokee Elementary (Photo: Chad Booth)

The high winds also caused damage to the roof of Cherokee Elementary School in Johnson City. On Cherokee Road, a roof blew off a house and damaged a pickup truck and an RV.

One viewer captured video blowing an awning off a temporary building at South Greene Middle School.

Damage and other weather-related photos and videos can be sent to pix@wjhl.com.

