BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Tennessee High School Senior Walk took place on Thursday, allowing graduating seniors the chance to ‘walk home.’

According to the school, the walk has become a beloved tradition that allows seniors to put on their caps and gowns and ‘return home’ to walk the halls of their elementary and middle schools.

The seniors walked down the hallways to the cheers and celebrations from current students.