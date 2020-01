MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday morning at Papa John’s Pizza on W. Andrew Johnson Highway.

According to a press release from the police department, just before noon Sunday a "white male in his mid-20’s to early-30’s described as clean-shaven and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 lbs robbed Papa John’s Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway and fled on foot."