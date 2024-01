JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians awoke to snow on the ground and still falling Monday, with more expected to arrive.

Storm Team 11 predicts large swathes of the region will receive between six and eight inches of snow.

Below are photos sent in to News Channel 11 showing the snow across the area:

Photo: Kelly Grosfield, Bristol, TN

Photo: Kelly Grosfield, Bristol, TN

Photo: Kelly Grosfield, Bristol, TN

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: Laurel Blanchard, Watauga Lake

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: WJHL (Johnson City)

Photo: Snow falls in Bristol, Virginia on January 15, 2024.

Photo: Dana Hoehenberger (Jonesborough, TN)

Photo: Mike Harding (Wise, Va.)

Photo: Abigail Poppen

Photo: Abigail Poppen

Photo: Dalton Rogers (Johnson City)

Photo: Michelle Britton (Limestone)

Photo: Angela Barr (Church Hill, TN)

Photo: Tiffani Ryan (Bristol)

Photo: Cassie Whitten, Surgoinsville

Photo: Cassie Whitten, Surgoinsville

Photo: Dave Hunley, Hawkins County

Photo: Dave Hunley, Hawkins County

Photo: Dave Hunley, Hawkins County

Stoney Creek; Wendy Gass

Stoney Creek; Wendy Gass

Stoney Creek; Wendy Gass

Photo: Kevin Mays, Bristol, VA

Send in your own weather photos by emailing them to pix@wjhl.com.