KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Did you happen to see a car in the Holston River this weekend as you were passing by?

Not to worry that was just the Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team out practicing their flood response drills.

Video courtesy Kingsport Fire Department

The drills were conducted Friday through Sunday and were visible to the public if you knew where to look.

The rescue team comprises Sullivan County EMA, Bristol Fire Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Johnson City Fire Department and Washington County EMS.