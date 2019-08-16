Breaking News
FAA releases preliminary report following Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

PHOTOS: NTSB investigators on scene of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash in Elizabethton

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- NTSB officials arrived on scene Friday morning following a fiery plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

A news conference about the crash has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

