PHOTOS: Life aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship for remaining quarantined passengers

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Courtesy: Dr. Hopland

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has an inside look at life aboard a cruise ship still docked off the coast of Japan as people wait for the all-clear to be given.

Passengers have been trapped for weeks after a coronavirus outbreak.

For the passengers that remain, the U.S. Government will not allow passengers on the ship to re-enter the country for 14 days after they are released from the Diamond Princess.

That message came in an email to the remaining United States citizen passengers and crew from the US Embassy in Tokyo. Dr. Arnold Hopland of Elizabethton who remains quarantined on the ship forwarded the message dated February 19th to News Channel 11.

While neither Dr. Arnold or Mrs. Jeanie Hopland have developed symptoms, Mrs. Hopland does remain in a Japanese hospital awaiting more testing.

Dr. Hopland shared photos with News Channel 11 taken since the on-ship quarantine began.

She tested positive for coronavirus and was notified Sunday moments before the couple was set to board an evacuation flight to the United States.

