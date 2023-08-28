Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The winners of Kingsport’s annual Storm Drain Art Contest were announced on Monday.

Each artist received a $150 prize and the paint and materials needed to start their designs during the first week of September.

The following artists and designs were chosen to paint select storm drains in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, on Ravine Road, on Ormond Drive, by the V.O. Dobbins Sr Center and along Clinchfield Street.

Winner Kaitlyn Snyder, courtesy of the City of Kingsport

Winner Michele Harbaugh, courtesy of the City of Kingsport

Winner Sommer Franklin, courtesy of the City of Kingsport

Winner Trista Demoranville, courtesy of the City of Kingsport

Winner Chad Crawford, courtesy of the City of Kingsport

This year’s contest is sponsored by Barge Design Solutions, Gresham Smith, Mattern & Craig and Now or Never Gallery Tattoo and aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats and aquatic wildlife.

The art contest is a partnership with Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport.