KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) celebrated the activation of its two newest engines on Friday.

The department celebrated engines 1 and 12 with what they call a “double engine push-in,” an honored tradition.

“Years ago, when there were horse-drawn and hand-drawn wagons and they also had pumpers you would take that back to the fire station after a fire call,” said Barry Brickey, Public Information Officer for the KFD. “[You would] unhook horses and you would have to push that back into a bay at a fire station. So, it’s kind of been tradition in different places to do that and we thought that would be a great way to get these in service today.”

Officials told News Channel 11 that the new engines cost roughly $1.4 million for the pair and are equipped with medical and firefighting materials.