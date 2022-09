JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night.

Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported.

A viewer sent pictures of the reported crash, which show damage to the trailer and porch area.

JCPD crash (Photo: David Green)

It is unclear what may have caused the crash, and no other details are available at this time.