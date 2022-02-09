Photos: Escaped Sullivan Co. Jail inmate Johnny Brown

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released another photo in a tweet of the last remaining escaped inmate from the Sullivan County Jail, Johnny Shane Brown.

In the newly released photo, Brown appears to be clean-shaven, which is different from how he has been shown in previous photos.

Below are two different photos of Brown, use the slider to compare the two images.

Pictured left is a previously used photo of Brown, pictured left is the photo of Brown released on 2/9/22.

Brown escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in early February along with Tobias Wayne Carr, Timothy Allen Sarver. The three men appeared to have escaped through an HVAC air vent located in the ceiling of their cell, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According investigators with the SCSO, Brown is believed to be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado similar to the one pictured below.

Stock photo of a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado

Carr and Sarver died following a multi-county police chase that ended in Brunswick County.

Brown remains at large and a combined reward of $7,500 is being offered by the TBI and U.S. Marshalls Service for information that leads to Brown’s arrest. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Brown could be in North Carolina.

Brown was jailed on the following charges:

Aggravated Stalking

Domestic Assault

Violation of a Protective Order

Harassment

Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.