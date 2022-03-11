PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Theme park enthusiasts and Dolly Parton fanatics rallied in the thousands to get a glimpse of the nationwide icon and her creation on Friday.

After three months of winter weather, Dollywood opened its doors to pass holders as employees, guests and members of the media made their way to Pigeon Forge for the festivities.

















The event kicked off with live country music being played throughout the amphitheater while guitars, banjos and a lighted Dollywood sign were seen greeting the crowd.

Shortly after, Dreamer-in-Chief made her entrance.

(HIGHLIGHTS) —

Check out some of WJHL's favorite moments from Dollywood so far! Today marks the 37th season at Dollywood Theme Park.#DollyParton #Dollywood #WJHL



📲 Visit the link below for more details!https://t.co/r1rG1DEUDC pic.twitter.com/5XMuXQTjON — WJHL (@WJHL11) March 11, 2022

Parton went on to deliver a speech, announcing upcoming events and future park plans before wrapping up with yet another iconic performance.

News Channel 11 compiled some of our favorite moments from this morning — watch below!

(HIGHLIGHTS) —

Check out some of WJHL's favorite moments from Dollywood so far! Today marks the 37th season at Dollywood Theme Park.#DollyParton #Dollywood #WJHL



📲 Visit the link below for more details!https://t.co/r1rG1DEUDC pic.twitter.com/5XMuXQTjON — WJHL (@WJHL11) March 11, 2022

News Channel 11 staff members are currently on-site, covering the 37th season at Dollywood. Stay tuned for more coverage on Dolly Parton’s first appearance back since 2019.