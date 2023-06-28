KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual ‘Paint Kingsport!’ outdoor painting competition returned to the Model City on Tuesday.

The competition allows local artists the opportunity to display their outdoor painting talents while highlighting key landmarks and scenery from across Kingsport.

“There are prizes offered at the end of the week. We paint from Wednesday through Saturday, and it’s a pretty intense painting experience. But if you have a place to paint like this, it’s great,” said Kingsport Art Guild President Carol Dixon.

The public is invited to watch the artists paint and each artist will display a ”Paint Kingsport!’ flag.

“There are artists in Warriors Path State Park, at Allendale, and Exchange Place, here at Bays Mountain and frankly, all over Kingsport. The competition kind of keeps it within Kingsport.”

Prizes will be awarded at a gala reception on Saturday from 6- 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Gallery. All paintings from the event will be on sale from July 2 to August 21.

“This is the second year we’ve done it, and the first year was such a success. We’ve advertised nationally now, which is why we’re drawing people from around the country,” said Dixon.