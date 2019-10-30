Photo Op with Budweiser Clydesdales available at this year’s Johnson City Christmas tree lighting ceremony

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 27: The Budweiser clydesdale horses walk on the field prior to Game Four of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Johnson City’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6th.

Not only will you have the opportunity to take a photo with the newly lighted tree, but also a special guest- the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The ceremony will also feature choirs, caroling, and hot cocoa.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are going to make several appearances in the Tri-Cities this December, including the Johnson City and Bristol Christmas Parades.