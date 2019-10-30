Photo Op with Budweiser Clydesdales available at this year’s Johnson City Christmas tree lighting ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Johnson City’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6th.
Not only will you have the opportunity to take a photo with the newly lighted tree, but also a special guest- the Budweiser Clydesdales.
PREVIOUS STORY: Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Johnson City, Erwin, and Bristol
The ceremony will also feature choirs, caroling, and hot cocoa.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are going to make several appearances in the Tri-Cities this December, including the Johnson City and Bristol Christmas Parades.