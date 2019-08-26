PHOTO GALLERY: National Dog Day

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Viewer submitted photo

(WJHL)- It’s National Dog Day! Thanks to our WJHL viewers for sharing photos of their pups on this holiday.

You can see some of the photos that were submitted above.

If you would like to submit a photo you can send it over to pix@wjhl.com!

Happy #NationalDogDay! Let's all show some love for our puppies!

Posted by WJHL on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss