PHOTO GALLERY: Flooding in the Tri-Cities region on February 6

(WJHL) – As rains continue to cause flooding in the region, photos sent to News Channel 11 have shown the extent of rising waters in the area.

You can send photos to our newsroom by emailing them to pix@wjhl.com!

  • Photo: Pottertown Road in Greene County
  • Photo: Daniel Eli Queen
  • Kathleen Grant Faust 
  • Keshia Gortney
  • Rachel Fleenor (Buncombe Road, Blountville)
  • Rachel Fleenor (Buncombe Road, Blountville)
  • Rachel Fleenor (Buncombe Road, Blountville)
  • Rachel Fleenor (Buncombe Road, Blountville)
  • Rachel Fleenor (Buncombe Road, Blountville)
  • Thomas Jennings (Chuckey, TN)
  • Thomas Jennings (Chuckey, TN)
  • Rebecca Sherfey
  • Melanie Hutton (Bristol, TN)
  • Christy Frost (Blevins Road)
  • Kasey Marler (Bristol, Tenn.)
  • Kasey Marler (Bristol, Tenn.)
  • Kasey Marler (Bristol, Tenn.)
  • Kasey Marler (Bristol, Tenn.)
  • Jennifer Mancini (Jonesborough, TN)

