Phone scammer steals $1800 from Mt. Carmel man after offering to renew computer program

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was scammed out of $1,800 after following a phone scammer’s instructions and purchasing gift cards.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a man from Mt. Carmel received a call from a man who called himself “Edward,” who offered to renew the man’s Microsoft Word for $290.

The report says that originally, the victim declined Edward’s offer, but then Edward called back and told him any leftover balance would be refunded.

The victim then gave his account number to Edward, and Edward said that too much money had been deposited.

Edward reportedly asked the man to purchase three $500 gift cards and one $300 gift card from Target.

The victim of the scam bought the cards and gave Edward the information.

Edward reportedly tried the same tactic again, but the Mt. Carmel realized he was being scammed and called his bank to change his accounts.