BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A phone outage is affecting the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s offices Tuesday afternoon, according to city leaders.

The outage is impacting the telephone system in City Hall, Slater Community Center, the Ewell Easley Municipal Annex, the City Garage, the Office of Community Relations and Steele Creek Park, according to a release from the city. Technicians are at these sites working to fix the problem, and the city said updates will be shared as they become available.

Online services are still available through the city’s website. Other ways residents may reach out for assistance include emailing the following:

Utilities: customerservice@bristol.org

Property tax questions: propertytax@bristoltn.org

Municipal court issues: mcourt@bristoltn.org

Other urgent needs that residents may have can be resolved by emailing communityrelations@bristoltn.org. Staff will then direct the message to the appropriate department.

The city stressed this outage is not affecting calls to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department or the city’s Water Plant.