Phipps named Kingsport police chief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dale Phipps has been appointed as Kingsport’s next police chief.

Phipps was named interim chief of police following the retirement of Police Chief David Quillen in 2020.

The city says Phipps has nearly 33 years of service and about half of that time was served as deputy chief overseeing administration and operations. He is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and the FBI National Academy.

In the Kingsport Police Department, Phipps has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, supervisor of the vice and narcotics unit, and watch commander. He has also served in specialized roles such as SWAT team operator, community relations and crime prevention officer, and D.A.R.E. instructor.

The city says it selected Phipps after a competitive process that involved reviewing both internal and external candidates.