KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local barbecue joint announced it plans to celebrate its own Foster Family week by giving back to the community.

Phil’s Dream Pit dishes out pulled pork, ribs, chicken and more, but it added something special to its menu. Foster children 18 years and younger can eat for free at the establishment on Tuesday.

The eatery also announced that a portion of its proceeds from 400 meals will fundraise for Isaiah 117 House of Hawkins and Hancock counties.

Phil’s Dream Pit is located at 534 Eastern Star Road off of Exit 10 on I-26. Its doors are open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.