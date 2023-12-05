KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities barbecue joint has found a way to help those in need and allow other customers to get into the giving spirit.

Phil’s Dream Pit started using its Giving Board for Those in Need in late November. The board features tickets for pre-paid meals that customers have bought. Those are then available for those who are struggling to select and take to the counter.

The staff at Phil’s Dream Pit will then prepare the meal for whoever needs it.

Photo: WJHL

Owner Brian Pipkin said he saw another restaurant utilize the idea and asked customers over Facebook if they would like to see it in Phil’s Dream Pit.

“And just I saw a customer and said, ‘Hey, what would you think about doing this?’ And we had a really, really resounding, overwhelming ‘yes,'” Pipkin said. “I mean, I think there were like 500 people that said we should do this and like one that said we shouldn’t.”

As of Tuesday, Pipkin said the response from customers has been positive.

“Customers are coming in. They seem to be excited about it,” Pipkin said. “Just another way for for people to give, where we’re able to give because we own a restaurant so we can give food. We can do things in the community from time to time, but our customers don’t always have that same opportunity. So this gives them an easy way to get involved with that and to help us as well.”

The restaurant has partnered with Port City Church in Kingsport. In the event the giving board ends up with more tickets than there is a need for, Phil’s Dream Pit will donate those extra meals to the church to give to Kingsport’s homeless population.

Phil’s Dream Pit is located at 534 Eastern Star Road in Kingsport and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.