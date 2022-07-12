KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities BBQ restaurant is donating part of its earnings on Tuesday to a program that sends care packages to overseas members of the military.

A post from Phil’s Dream Pit states that 10% of its sales on July 12 will be donated to Supplies for Soldiers.

Customers can order in person, online or by calling 423-349-6437. Phil’s Dream Pit is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Supplies for Soldiers initiative is an effort made by the Eastman Foundation, according to its website. Since 2014, the program has sent more than 294,679 items to men and women serving overseas in the United States Armed Forces.