PFVFD: Three injured after camper fire in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were transported to the hospital after a camper fire in Piney Flats early Wednesday morning.

According to the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department, a camper fire occurred in the 300 block of Bare Hollow Road in the Piney Flats area just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

PFVFD says three people were transported by Sullivan County EMS to the hospital for treatment for their burns.

The camper and the building it was inside are considered total losses.

Bluff City Fire Department assisted PFVFD at the scene.

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.