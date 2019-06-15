Peyton Manning headlines 2019 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Saturday, including five that played or coached at the University of Tennessee.

Peyton Manning headlines the class, which be inducted Saturday night at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 2019 Inductees

Kippy Brown – Sweetwater High School and Memphis State University alum; assistant coach at University of Tennessee; wide receivers coach for the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2014); Super Bowl XLVIII champion; throughout his career, he coached the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions.

David Cutcliffe – Offensive assistant, tight end coach, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at University of Tennessee 1982-1998; head coach for Duke University Blue Devils; won the 1998 Broyles Award; named the 2003 SEC Coach of the Year; named ACC Coach of the Year 2012-2013; and named the 2013 AFCA Coach of the Year.

Charles Davis – Elizabethton, Tennessee native; four-year starter at safety for University of Tennessee (1983-1986); first African-American tournament director in PGA Tour history; game analyst for FOX; covers NFL Network’s live draft weekend coverage.

Kara Lawson – Awarded Torchbearer Award, the highest undergraduate honor at University of Tennessee; gold medalist at the 2008 Olympics; former American professional women’s basketball player in the WNBA; basketball television analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards.

Peyton Manning – University of Tennessee graduate with Phi Beta Kappa honors; NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player; 14-time Pro Bowl selection; first starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams; leader in nearly every statistical passing category; more postseason berths and 300-yard passing games than any quarterback in NFL history.

Patrick Willis – Bruceton, Tennessee native; 2009 Butkus Award winner; 2007 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winner; eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

George Taliaferro, posthumous – Gates, Tennessee native; first African-American drafted by an NFL team; played seven positions in seven NFL seasons: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, punter, kick returner, punt returner and defensive back.

Bob Tillman, posthumous – Nashville, Tennessee native; MLB catcher for Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves; won the 1967 American League pennant while playing for the Boston Red Sox; won the 1969 National League Western Division with the Atlanta Braves.

Kimberly Anne Valek, posthumous – Brentwood Academy and University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee alum; inaugural member of the Sewanee Sports Hall of Fame; three-time First-team All-American, Sewanee’s first female All-American; and a four-time All-WIAC.