Petworks to break ground on new facility in Kingsport on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport officials will break ground on the new Petworks animal shelter on Monday.

The new building on East Stone Drive will feature exam rooms and an education center for community programs.

It will also have multiple entrance ways, a larger lobby and kennel space, as well as rooms with separate ventilation systems all in hopes of curbing the spread of disease.

The goal of the new building is to allow the whole of Sullivan County to use it in the future, instead of just the Model City.

Monday’s groundbreaking will take place at 1 p.m.

The building is expected to be completed by July of 2020.