Petworks hosts ‘Paws 4 the Cause’ pet festival fundraiser

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pet lovers from the Tri-Cities region gathered in Kingsport on Saturday to have fun and raise money for a good cause.

The “Paws 4 the Cause” pet festival fundraiser was held by Petworks Animal Services and featured food trucks, inflatables, craft vendors and, of course, plenty of pets.

Admission to the event was free, with donations for Petworks requested.

Visitors were able to meet the K-9 unit from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. A blessing for the pets was held at noon by Shades of Grace pastor Will Shewey.

Adoptions were available all day, but Petworks officials say adoptions don’t end with the festival.

“We have 169 cats and kittens at the shelter and 57 dogs awaiting a forever home,” said Ashlyn Kinnard, the Animal Care Manager at Petworks.

Even if you are not currently looking for a pet, volunteers are always needed.