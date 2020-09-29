Petworks facility nearing completion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new Petworks animal shelter in Kingsport is nearly complete.

The new facility, located on East Stone Drive, has been under construction since November.

The shelter will feature exam rooms, an education center for community programs, and rooms with separate ventilation systems to stop the spread of disease.

“We have a state of the art facility here that the animals are going to love,” said Ralph Suit, project manager. “I am so excited that they are going to have a wonderful environment.”

Suit said there will also be an outdoor exercise area where animals can safely roam without a leash.

A ribbon cutting has been tentatively set for Oct. 23.