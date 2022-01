KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Petworks Animal Services has temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 cases among staff members.

According to Torey Faidley with Petworks, about half of the shelter’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The shelter closed on Saturday and hopes to reopen this Thursday, Faidley said. The shelter is normally closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.

A list of animals available for adoption is available on Petworks’ website.