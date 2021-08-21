Petworks and Zombie Kat apparel host ‘Pawstock’ fundraising event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Zombie Kat apparel and Petworks animal shelter in Kingsport are holding a 60’s themed fundraising event where pets will be available for adoption.

According to a social media post from Petworks, a veterinarian will be on site to provide vaccinations, microchip and more from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

The event will also feature music, contests, food, vendors and a kids zone.

The event takes place Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The price of admission is donation of supplies or cash.