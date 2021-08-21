Petworks and Zombie Kat apparel host ‘Pawstock’ fundraising event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Zombie Kat apparel and Petworks animal shelter in Kingsport are holding a 60’s themed fundraising event where pets will be available for adoption.

According to a social media post from Petworks, a veterinarian will be on site to provide vaccinations, microchip and more from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

The event will also feature music, contests, food, vendors and a kids zone.

The event takes place Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The price of admission is donation of supplies or cash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss