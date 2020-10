ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fire officials say pets were killed in a Tuesday evening house fire in Elizabethton.

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Charlotte Drive.

Fire Chief Barry Carrier said the owners were away and no people were injured, but pets were killed in the blaze.

There is fire damage in one room and smoke damage throughout the house, the fire chief said.

Fire officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire.