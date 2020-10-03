Pets blessed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church include cats, dogs, even turtle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, dozens of cats and dogs were blessed by a priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.

The ceremony is called the “Blessing of the Animals” which celebrate’s the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.

In the Catholic Church, Saint Francis is attributed to having a great love for animals. The church told News Channel 11 the point of the blessing is taking something seemingly small, like a pet, and setting it apart for a means of holiness.

“Saint Francis is attributed to having a great love for animals. In the catholic church, we bless a lot of different things. We call that a sacramental. It’s taking something that God has created and to set it apart so we may use these things for the means of holiness,” said Father Dustin Collins of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

There are dozens of animals and their owners at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City for a “Blessing of the animals” ceremony today! pic.twitter.com/NISHChpd45 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) October 3, 2020

Pet owners brought their cats and dogs, even a turtle and a bunny, to receive the blessing at the church on Saturday. The priest even used holy water to bless all of the animals in attendance at the ceremony.

News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp spoke with church members and learned that the concept of “blessing” is common in the Catholic Church.

“We bless all kinds of things like today we bless animals. Just as a reminder that animals are God’s creation that he has given to us on earth. By this special blessing we remind ourselves that through God’s creation we are reminded of God and we are to give glory to him,” said Father Collins.

After the ceremony, the St. Mary’s youth group and the Knights of Columbus held a pet show to raise money. Pets were $10 to enter and the money will help fund the youth group at the church.

The show included a Halloween costume contest along with categories such as most unusual pet, master and pet look-a-like, and a trick contest.