Petition to review court ruling of former David Crockett HS football coach denied by federal court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A federal court has denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by former David Crockett High School football coach Gerald Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh filed the petition on November 25, 2019, and it was placed on the docket for December 16, 2019, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied the petition to review Sensabaugh’s case.

Sensabaugh had previously argued that the school board and director of schools retaliated against him for speaking up about concerns in the school district.

He was suspended in October 2017 for alleged unprofessional conduct, which he denied.

Sensabaugh filed the lawsuit saying his First Amendment rights had been violated and asked to be reinstated at David Crockett.

