BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A petition is being circulated to stop the closure of Sullivan County’s Innovation Academy.

As of Tuesday night, the petition had more than 300 signatures.

The Innovation Academy is a regional middle school focused on STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Sullivan County Board of Education recently voted to close the school, citing a multi-million dollar drop in funding.

In a letter sent Monday to Innovation Academy families, the school’s principal said parents must submit a form telling the school district which school they want their student to attend next school year.

The county commission’s budget committee is set to vote on the school’s budget in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.