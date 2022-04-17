CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An almost two-century-old tradition continued in Carter County after COVID-19 canceled it for the past two years.



The egg fight in the Stoney Creek community began when two farmers feuded over whose eggs had the hardest shell.

That tradition continues still today, as participants hit hard-boiled eggs together, and whoever’s shell doesn’t crack moves onto the next level.

This year, winners received trophies, and bragging rights, of course.

Host Norman Peters said the event is something he looks forward to every year.

“We get to see a lot of people that we don’t see from year to year, and people coming and visiting and just having fun at the egg fight,” Peters said. “It’s just a tradition that’s gone on for all those years.”



Next year, will make 200 years of the tradition if you count the two years they had to miss.

Organizers said they’re already planning something extra special for next year.