PETA adds reward of ‘up to $5K’ in Sullivan Co. dog dragging investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with PETA issued a release Wednesday announcing they are now adding to the reward for a local investigation where a dog was seen on surveillance video being dragged behind a vehicle.

Officials with PETA said they are offering a reward of up to $5,000, bringing the total to $13,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for dragging the dog.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church along Lone Star Road in Kingsport.

Our detectives continue to investigate all leads in the severe abuse case against Church, the dog currently recovering.



We are partnering with PetWorks Animal Services for all reward donations going toward information leading to an arrest.



The German shepherd mix, now named “Church” is being cared for at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital.

PETA’s Senior Director Stephanie Bell said in the release, “This gentle dog deserved love and a safe home, but instead, he was tortured for a lark…PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever committed this terrible crime can be held accountable and no similar events will occur in the future.”

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.