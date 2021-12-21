Pet Supplies Plus to open first area store in north Johnson City

Exterior renovation is underway at 2219 N. Roan St. in Johnson City, which will house the region’s first Pet Supplies Plus store. The store is expected to open in April 2022. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A building at the corner of North Roan Street and Sunset Drive is getting a million-dollar renovation and will be home to the region’s first “Pet Supplies Plus” store.

Engelke Construction pulled a building permit Monday for the location near a Kroger supermarket that last housed a “Party Corner” store in a portion of its 11,095 square feet of space.

Permit details show Pet Supplies Plus will use 7,175 square feet of the total space, with a second tenant shell space of 4,000 square feet to be available.

“They hope to be open by April of 2022,” William Roller with Mountcastle Corp. said of Pet Supplies Plus.

A rendering of what the renovated building at 2219 N. Roan St. will look like as it’s prepared for Pet Supplies Plus. (Photo courtesy Mountcastle Corporation)

Roller represented Stewart Taylor, who owns the building, and said the Kingsport-based developer “is proud to be bringing Pet Supplies Plus to Johnson City.”

That company’s website says it has 400-plus locations in more than 30 states and is “rapidly expanding.” The closest locations to the Tri-Cities are in Asheville and Boone, N.C.

Site plans include both retail space and an area for pet grooming.

Roller said Pet Supplies Plus first gave the location a serious look a year ago and liked it so much they’ve decided to make it a corporate rather than a franchise store.

The building is in an area that’s sometimes been perceived as difficult to access, but Johnson City Development Services Manager Dave McClelland said the site plan includes some improvements in that regard.

McClelland said a short retaining wall will be installed near the parking lot’s primary Ferguson Road entrance to better direct traffic to the front of the building rather than around the rear.

Roller said those issues weren’t a deal breaker, largely due to the traffic counts in the area.

“The national tenants especially understand that the egress is a challenge, but that comes with a busy intersection.”

He also said the second space has already generated a lot of interest, particularly with the prospect of being next door to a first of its kind in the market retailer. It includes capability for a drive-through.

“Once people see the renovation and what it’s going to look like that’s going to help,” he said.

The building is owned by Taylor Properties LP out of Kingsport and was purchased along with a neighboring 8,600-square-foot strip mall for $1.75 million in 1999.