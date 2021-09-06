Pet lost in Kingsport apartment fire Monday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pet was killed in a Kingsport apartment fire Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).

According to KFD Senior Captain Brandon Stanley, crews were called to the fire at the Country Shores Apartments on Cooks Valley Road around 8:10 a.m.

Firefighters responded to building 928, where two apartments were burning. Stanley told News Channel 11 that the fire had spread to the attic area by the time crews arrived.

Stanley said neighbors had knocked on doors and ensured everyone was out of the apartments by the time KFD made it to the scene. No one was injured over the course of the fire, Stanley said.

One pet was lost in fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another pet from the building, according to Stanley.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, and KFD cleared the scene around 11 a.m. The Kingsport Police Department assisted with traffic control in the area, and EMS was on standby at the scene.

Stanley said the residents of the two units affected are staying with family members.

The fire is under investigation.