BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fire officials say a pet was killed in a house fire over the weekend.

The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department responded to the fire on Elm Street shortly after noon on Saturday.

According to the fire department, while searching the home, firefighters found one pet and removed it from the home. The pet was unresponsive and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

All occupants of the home escaped the fire. The Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents.

All three Bristol, Virginia fire stations responded to the blaze along with firefighters from Bristol, Tennessee.

The fire is being ruled accidental but the cause has not been determined. The house did not appear to have working smoke detectors, according to the fire department.