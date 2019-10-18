Personnel file: Former Science Hill teacher accused of ‘pressing students for date’ among other violations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A personnel file obtained by News Channel 11 reveals more about the investigation into former Science Hill High School teacher Grady Moore.

The first page of the file reveals the code of conduct items Moore reportedly violated per an investigation conducted by school officials.

The files obtained by News Channel 11 also revealed that as of September 26th, Moore was suspended without pay.

The investigation outlined that Moore violated the Teacher Code of Conduct by reportedly doing the following:

Using professional relationship with student for private advantage;

Inappropriate interaction with students;

Engaging in inappropriate electronic communication with students by pressing students for date;

Failing to maintain an appropriate relationship with students.

The file also said Moore violated the Staff-Student Relations guidelines by reportedly doing the following:

Failure to use good judgement in relationships with students and engaging in excessive informal and social involvement in person and electronically.

Moore reportedly violated the Johnson City Board of Education Policy titled “Discrimination/Harrasment” by reportedly doing the following:

Causing emotional distress to students

Creating a hostile education environment

School officials most recently said that an investigation into Grady Moore was nearing completion, but would not go into detail about the nature of the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: An investigation into former Science Hill teacher ‘nearing completion’

A copy of the paperwork presented to Moore during an October 4th meeting revealed that Moore had two options. First, Dr. Steve Barnett could have asked the board for Moore’s termination. Alternatively, Moore could resign.

The document also showed that a report would be filed with the Tennessee Board of Education and the Commissioner of Education’s office detailing the “alleged misconduct which amounts to unprofessional conduct.”

The personnel file also showed that Moore resigned from his position on October 10th, the same day a Johnson City Schools spokesperson released a statement about the reported investigation.

You can read the documents below: