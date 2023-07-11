JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The American Jet Sport Association (AJSA) is bringing a weekend of water racing to Winged Deer Park as a part of its 2023 Southern Summer Series, and the community is invited to spectate.

The event happens July 14-16 and will serve as rounds seven and eight of the racing series. AJSA officials said Tri-Cities residents are invited to spectate the practices, qualifiers and races each day for a $10 gate fee.

“Johnson City is an amazing place with lots of things to do and see, and we plan to bring some exciting racing to Winged Deer Park,” said Keith McAfee, chief partnership officer for the AJSA. “As a former resident of Johnson City, I am excited to share this amazing city with my race family and friends. We invite everyone to come out and watch.”

On Friday, junior-level registration and course practice happens. Then on Saturday and Sunday, Pro WX Qualifiers/Main Events, amateur and junior racing takes place. Visit Johnson City says food trucks will be on-site Saturday and Sunday.

A full schedule of races and events can be found on the AJSA’s social media.