GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road.

A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the person’s injuries.

The crash was a hit-and-run and the driver remains at large.

No other information was available as the investigation remained ongoing.