BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person was fatally struck by a train Wednesday afternoon near Bristol.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane.

The identity of the person is unknown as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

This is a developing story.