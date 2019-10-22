Permission forms available for students to get flu shots at school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s officially flu season, so now local healthcare providers and school systems are working to help make sure your kiddos don’t miss too much school.

They are doing so by taking part in school-located vaccines.

The program started back in 2012.

Parents will receive forms that give their kids permission to get the flu vaccine while they are already in school, which is the place many children pick up the virus in the first place.

“Between 10-20 percent of kids will get it through school most will get it in the community like at the pharmacy, grocery store, or doctors office this is just another place to increase access for kids that dont get it elsewhere in the community,” said Medical Director for Northeast Regional Health Office David Kirschke.

Health officials say while the shot can’t guarantee full protection, it can prevent the virus from becoming too serious.