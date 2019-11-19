Permanent footbridge now open in Founder’s Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new permanent footbridge is now open in Founder’s Park across Brush Creek.

The Johnson City Noon Rotary Club donated $50,000 to the project.

The Johnson City Noon Rotary Club celebrated the completion of the permanent bridge Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 36-foot permanent structure was originally estimated to cost $75,000 but in the end, it came in at just under $50,000 which was donated by the rotary club. The bridge is located across Brush Creek, which would be a permanent replacement for a smaller, temporary bridge that had been used during special events.



Members of the Johnson City Noon Rotary Club, along with the Johnson City Board of Commissioners, celebrated the permanent footbridge in Founder’s Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Johnson City Public Works Department was responsible for the design and construction of the bridge, which began earlier this summer.

The construction and design match the aesthetic of the rest of Founder’s Park.

The Johnson City Board of Commissioners were also present for the ribbon-cutting.