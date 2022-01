GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is hosting a family-friendly event Jan. 16 featuring man’s best friend.

The Mutts Gone Nuts event will feature comedy and all sorts of dog performances, according to a release from NPAC.

Patrons can expect to see the “highest jumping dog in the world” along with several other champion and loveable K-9s.

The 75-minute show begins at 3 p.m. at NPAC.

For more information about the event or to order tickets, click here.