Performances return to Barter Theatre on Thursday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — For the first time since 2019, performances are set to return to Barter Theatre’s main stage.

The theatre’s Gilliam Stage will reopen its doors Thursday for Barter’s fall production of Frankenstein, which will run through Oct. 31.

Audience members will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result no more than three days old.

The Abingdon Police Department encourages drivers to use caution and be aware of pedestrian traffic around the theatre.